GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky distillery has been put on pause less than two years after filling its first barrel.

Workers at Garrard County Distilling Company have been furlouged for at least two weeks, Lancaster Mayor Michael Gaffney confirmed Tuesday.

The 50,000 square foot distillery was touted as the largest, all-new independent distillery in Kentucky when it opened early last year.

It's currently not clear when employees will return to work.