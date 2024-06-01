Energy cooperatives offer free hot air balloon rides for Special Olympics

Kentucky's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives offered free tethered hot air balloon rides on Saturday for the Special Olympics summer games.

The cooperatives have been platinum sponsors at the Special Olympics summer games for more than a decade, and every year, they have brought hot air balloons to give rides to athletes and the community.

WLEX

Sha Phillips from Kentucky's Touchstone Cooperative said, "After they ride the balloon they come down and you can hear the 'that was amazing, that was awesome'. So for us, we're sponsors for things like that. It just helps us serve the community that we are a part of, and just having that smile and a big hug means a lot."

The Special Olympics games started this week and will continue through this weekend.