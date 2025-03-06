Entertainment Destination Center opens in downtown Winchester

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City of Winchester announced the opening of the Entertainment Destination Center on Thursday. The center will allow patrons to purchase and consume alcoholic beverages in specially marked cups while exploring the downtown area.

The city says the EDC is set to offer a variety of attractions for everyone. Guests will be able to take part in outdoor events and visit downtown businesses such as boutiques, restaurants, and bars.

The 2025 St. Patrick's Day celebration will officially launch the new EDC. A ribbon cutting will be held beneath a giant rainbow at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 15, at the Engine House Pizza Pub just before the St. Paddy's Day Pub Crawl. The celebration will include a historic toast, free Irish soda bread with beer cheese dip, a traditional toasting contest, and a cabbage "roll," according to a release from the city.

After the ribbon cutting, the pub crawl will take participants to various stops around the EDC.

The EDC will operate from Friday to Sunday with the hours being:



10 a.m. Friday to 1 a.m. on Saturday

11 a.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. on Sunday

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday

More information about the EDC can be found on the City of Winchester's website.