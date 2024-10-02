Equine community helping people and animals after Helene

(LEX 18) — The equine community across Kentucky is coming together to help those living in the smaller towns of North Carolina impacted by Hurricane Helene.

They are collecting necessities for not only the people but also livestock, horses, and pets.

"I can't even begin to imagine what they are going through," says Meghan Capra with Brighton Woods Farm. "Just seeing the pictures and the posts that people with missing animals or horses or family members, it just breaks your heart."

What started off as an idea quickly turned to action as people within the equine community saw the devastation Helene left in its path.

Meghan Capra with Brighton Woods Farm in Stamping Ground saw a Facebook post that said people, horse trailers, and donations were needed. So, they decided to pitch in.

"We will be headed down Sunday to West Jefferson, NC. We are driving down there with I believe eight other horse trailers to bring supplies down. So we will be going to some of the smaller towns that need some attention," explained Capra.

In those trailers will be necessities for people and their animals, such as livestock, horses, and pets.

"I know Winchester Feeds, they are supplying I believe a pallet of cubes, protein cubes, for the horses because they eat less of it and it fills them up more. I feed my horses every day with hay and I don't think twice about not having the supplies to take care of them. I can't imagine the stress and the fear they are going through right now," says Capra.

Hymer Feed in Lexington off of Leestown Road heard about what the group was doing and wanted to give back. They donated 100 bales of hay that will help feed the live stock and horses.

"A lot of these Equine farms had their barns washed away, their wintertime hay washed away, and we just knew we needed to help in some way," says John Hymer, owner of Hymer Feed Company.

"We donated four to five boxes of medical supplies, needles, syringes, wing packing materials, as well as shampoo, conditioners, and grooming supplies."

The group hopes to fill each horse trailer with supplies and is still in need of a flat-bed trailer.

The group will also be collecting donations in the parking lot of Bluegrass Stockyards Thursday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Items still needed are:

