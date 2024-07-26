Equine industry thriving in Bourbon County

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — The equine industry continues to thrive in Bourbon County as it ranks second in Kentucky in total horse population according to the most recent Kentucky Equine Survey in 2022.

"There's something magical about Bourbon County," Walker Hancock, Claiborne Farm President said. The charm, gorgeous countryside and precious land all play a major part.

"We're blessed with this tremendous farmland here in Bourbon County," Hancock added. Claiborne Farm is in a county claiming the title of horse capital of the world.

"On our farm here alone we have anywhere between 400 to 500 horses at a given time," Hancock said. Those are peak numbers at this time.

"Because all the foals are born, all the yearlings are still here, that number will start to disperse and go down quite a bit over the coming months," Hancock noted. But it shows the equine presence in Bourbon County. Hancock, fourth generation to take over the world-renowned Claiborne Farm, has quite the legacy to uphold.

"It is a high stress job but when you can take these walks like this, it's a lot easier to unwind pretty quickly," Walker said.

Especially when you walk the hallowed ground taking a deeper look inside the history of Claiborne Farm.

"Six of the thirteen triple crown winners were conceived in this shed right here," Hancock added.

Including the most iconic of them all, Secretariat. The number one stall at Claiborne Farm is where Secretariat stood his stallion career and this is his resting place at a farm getting 12,000 visitors per year.

"Mainly thanks to Secretariat. I mean, I can be traveling the world on planes whatever, I mention Paris, Kentucky, and they say oh I've been to Paris, I saw Secretariat's grave there," Hancock said.

Tours are in high demand. Stallion Manager Kevin Lay grew up here just like Hancock, and they see the number of visitors increasing.

"We have tours every day during peak season April and May, then in October when Keeneland's running we do offer three," Hancock added.

Tours are about 45 minutes at Claiborne Farm and notably during Kentucky Derby week this year, there was a wait list of about 118 people to go through one of the tours.

"All this we used to hear about like on television, you know, that's what we had in Canada, and now to come down and see and hear the history," Kay Robinson said.

Robinson is enjoying every minute of her tour of Claiborne Farm and she'll take a long list of memories back to her home in Northern Ontario.

"Great memories, that's all I can say, great memories. It's like wow, and to be able to see these horses and touch them, and love them," Robinson added.

It's similar to Hancock's love for this place.

"Every time I travel, I always think about coming back home," Hancock said. It's home to rolling bluegrass hills, and the birthplace of more than 80 champion racehorses.

Bourbon County is at the forefront of the thoroughbred industry. The county ranks second in the Commonwealth with 13,000 horses, according to the 2022 Kentucky Equine Survey. As for Claiborne Farm, Hancock adds that visitors from 48 states and several countries made their way to the farm last year.