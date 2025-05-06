'Essentially starting from square zero': Homeowner and tenants lose everything in a fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The smell of smoke still hangs in the air a day after a house fire displaced three people on Dartmouth Drive, off Wilson Downing and near the Fayette Mall.

The Lexington Fire Department responded quickly to the blaze, arriving on the scene within three minutes of being dispatched, according to officials.

"It just kind of shakes you to the core a little bit," said Jack Whitman, who has owned the home for over five years.

Whitman said the fire started at an outlet in what used to be the home's garage, which had been converted into a living space.

"I feel like it will essentially be starting from square zero," Whitman said, surveying the damage. He added that he feels worse for his tenants, who also lived in the home.

Neighbor Steve Ahler said he called 911 after seeing flames coming from the roof and hearing small explosions.

"So sad to see just everything gone," Ahler said. "I know it's just stuff, but it's stuff that means things."

Whitman, who is insured, said he's grateful that no one was home at the time of the fire. He is now focused on the recovery and cleanup process, determined to move forward.

"You just got to kind of pick up your feet and get help from the people that you can get help from, and take it one step after the other, and keep moving forward," Whitman concluded.

