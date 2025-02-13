Estill Co. EMA/CSEPP urging public to plan for flooding over weekend

ESTILL CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — The Estill County EMA/CSEPP is urging people who were impacted by flooding in 2021 to begin flood preparations due to expected heavy rain over the weekend.

The agency said on Thursday afternoon that heavy rain is expected to cause flash flooding and river flooding this weekend. If your home or business was impacted in the 2021 flood, you should begin preparing for flooding now as the forecasted crest is 37.5 feet, which is just 3 feet below the crest from 2021, according to the agency.

The agency adds that things can change, and the river could crest above or below 37.5 feet.

According to a post on social media, the agency says they are having a call with the National Weather Service and will schedule a Facebook live for Thursday at 7 p.m. Questions may be submitted in advance to the Estill County EMA/CSEPP Facebook page. The agency adds it will continue to provide more updates as new information becomes available.