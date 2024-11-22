Estill County Animal Shelter in need of donations as they prepare for cold weather

ESTILL CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — The Estill County Animal Shelter is in need of donations to help keep their animals comfortable as we head into the colder months.

The shelter is currently at capacity and is looking for people to either foster or adopt. Christoper Winters is the director and also the animal control officer in Estill county.

"Our main need right now is paper towels, cleaning supplies, wet canned food for cats, canned food for dogs, dog food and cat food," says Winters.

The shelter recently took in more than a dozen puppies and is currently at capacity.

"Blankets, heating pads, anything along those lines. Puppy pads helps with the puppies. We currently have 19 puppies," explains Winters.

Winters says they see an influx in dogs and cats during the colder months.

"A lot of people recognize that they can't take care of their animals. So they will call us, drop them off, hoping we can care for them," says Winters.

If you are not quite ready to adopt but still want to help, you can always foster or adopt a dog for a day.

"Not only do we do fosters, but we do foster to adopt and we also do adopt a dog for a day. So the community is more than welcome to come in, get a dog, take it out, get it a pup cup, hang out with it, and bring it back before we close at 4," says Winters.

You can drop off donations to the shelter and check out all the cats and dogs currently up for adoption on the Estill County Animal Shelter Facebook page,

Winters says a couple of bigger items they are in need of are a washer and dryer.