Estill County animal shelter overwhelmed after multiple rescues

ESTILL CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — The Estill County Animal Shelter is asking for community support as they face a surge of animals following multiple rescues in a single week.

The shelter rescued 15 Chihuahuas from what officials described as horrific conditions during a search warrant operation on Friday morning.

"We have reached capacity and are in desperate need of adopters and fosters," Chris Winters, director of the Estill County Animal Shelter, said.

This rescue came just one day after shelter staff pulled eight puppies, two dogs, and a hog from a trailer where they had been locked up for days.

Winters says those interested in helping can reach out through the shelter's Facebook page.