Estill County judge executive confronts tattoo shop owner over grandson's tattoo

What started as a calm Sunday for Steel Rail Tattoo shop owner Brad Brooks turned into an unexpected confrontation when Estill County Judge Executive Donnie Watson stormed into the business. After his 16-year-old grandson got a tattoo there.

"You better not get a tattoo (pointing to his grandson) and you better not put it on him (pointing to Brooks)," Watson said. "This place is gonna be sued."

Brooks said he was stunned by the judge executive's behavior and tone.

"That blowed me away. I was like, 'wow.' But I never spoke a word," Brooks said.

The confrontation escalated when Watson threatened to use his position of authority.

"I don't want that mess all over him, like the mess you got on you," Watson said in the video, directing his comments towards Brooks.

Brooks said the encounter made him feel diminished.

"It made me feel belittled, like he was saying, 'I'm at a higher point on the mountain than you. You're below me,'" Brooks said.

In Kentucky, 16-year-olds can legally receive tattoos at professional shops with a notarized consent form signed by a parent or guardian. Brooks said he followed all required protocols in this case.

"If we don't follow the guidelines, those licenses that we worked hard for, we are going to lose them," Brooks said.

Watson later acknowledged he didn't handle the situation appropriately and should have remained calmer, but he stood by his opposition to his grandson getting tattooed.

Brooks said he understands generational differences regarding tattoos.

"I don't know him personally, but I do respect that he is part of the older generation that does not like tattoos. Everybody has opinions," Brooks said.

The grandson also posted on social media, stating, "Brad Brooks did not deserve that level of disrespect."

Despite his tough appearance, Brooks said the incident affected him personally.

"I have worked my butt off to get to where I'm at. Hours and hours of dedication to this craft. He's an elected official who's supposed to keep a high standard," Brooks said. "It hurt my feelings even though I'm a tattooed up dude, you know, look aggressive and stuff. I got feelings too."

