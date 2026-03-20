Estill County man killed in exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 46-year-old Estill County man is dead following an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers attempting to serve an outstanding warrant, according to Kentucky State Police.

Authorities identified the man as Christopher Rose. The incident occurred at a residence on Rosemont Road near the Madison and Estill County line off Knob Lick Road, KSP reported.

Neighbors reported hearing heavy gunfire in the area Thursday night. An ambulance and law enforcement remained at the scene until Friday morning.

Authorities entered the residence Friday morning and found Rose had been struck by gunfire during the exchange. He died as a result of his injuries, KSP noted.

Estill County Coroner Jimmy Wise responded to the scene just before 7 a.m. Friday. Rose's body was taken for an autopsy. Kentucky State Police is handling the active investigation, KSP added.