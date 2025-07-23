Estill County man wins $100,000 from lottery promotion

(LEX 18) — An Estill County man turned a Kentucky Lottery promotion into a $100,000 win after noticing numbers with personal significance on his free tickets, according to a release from the Kentucky Lottery.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased four $10 Pick 3 tickets at Midpoint Food Mart in Irvine on July 14, the first day of the lottery's "14 Days of Christmas in July" promotion.

"When your promotional tickets kicked out, the first ticket I saw was 9273," the man told lottery officials. "My Pick 3 numbers are 937. Those numbers are personal to me; a buddy of mine who passed away always played 937."

He said the numbers also reminded him of his brother's birthday, Sept. 27.

When the Kentucky Lottery's evening drawing revealed the winning Pick 4 numbers were 9273, the man couldn't believe his luck. The release details that he won, "By playing $10 on each Pick 4 ticket with 9273, he won $50,000, making his total win $100,000."

Midpoint Food Mart will get $1,000 for selling the tickets.


