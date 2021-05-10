Estill County mourning death of local middle school teacher

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Estill County is mourning the death of a middle school teacher and baseball coach who died Sunday.

The Estill County coroner said the exact cause of death is still under investigation, but it appears that Blake Crowe was electrocuted when a flag pole at his home fell into an electrical line. The coroner said that wet ground also played a role.

Crowe was taken to Markham and Wallace Hospital in Irvine where he died at about 9:30 p.m.

Estill County Judge Executive Donnie Watson, who is also Crowe's cousin, said "the community is suffering a great loss this morning."

