Estill County prepares for winter weather

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The year is young, but the story so far this year in Estill County has been about the weather.

Less than a week ago, an EF-1 tornado touched down about 20 minutes from downtown Irvine. Shortly after, they dealt with flash flooding. The video above shows portions of drone video from Ben Childers, which you can see in full here.

Now they are bracing for potentially close to half a foot of snow.

"Hopefully, if the snow comes, people will stay in, and it'll lower our COVID rate," said Estill County Judge/Executive Donnie Watson.

Watson says they have brought on more plow truck drivers than they have had in the past.

"We've got 300 tons of salt," he said. "We have seven plow trucks."

An EF-1 tornado also touched down over the weekend in Madison County. County leaders say the incoming snow will not impact tornado debris removal. With this being the first real snowfall of the season, it's another reminder to take it easy.

"The roads can get treacherous," said Ronnie Riddell, with Estill County Emergency Management. "We just ask people to be safe, don't go unless you have to. If you have to, leave space between you and the drivers in front of you."