ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Estill County School District is sending students home early after a water main break.

The district says three of their schools are currently without water and will be for the remainder of the day.

Due to Kentucky Department of Education regulations, the district is sending all students home. Students will be released at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Students who are not dropped off by bus and not picked up by noon will be relocated to the central office gymnasium.