Ethan Health teaming up with God's Outreach in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — At work for more than eight years, Ethan Health continues to provide services through inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment programs.

The residential director says more than 80% enter the inpatient program, implemented nearly two years ago, from outside Madison County.

Clients are very involved every week, providing meals for those experiencing homelessness and working at Madison County Food Bank, God's Outreach.

Bags of food are boxed up by Ethan Health clients one day a week, every week.

"Helping other people out helps us out. The first time I came here I had anxiety because I didn't want to mess anything up, but now that I've come here more than once, I'm more confident and I got my head in the right place," John Wolfinbarger, an Ethan Health client, said.

It's a place building a strong brotherhood encouraged by Ethan Health's community outreach coordinator.

"It's a win-win," Jennifer Brubaker said.

Some days, food is delivered to kids in need. Other times, it goes to low-income senior citizens in the area. It's healing power for Ethan Health clients who learn warehouse skills at the same time.

"If they go to get a job perhaps in a warehouse, they can learn to use a pallet jack. It can be very transitional, so it's skill building, giving back, a lot of good things happen here," Brubaker noted.

One of the stories of resilience is that of the residential program coordinator, Whitney Agee, at Ethan Health, who has been in recovery for five years.

"There's hope. Hope that you can change," Agee said.

Along with Brubaker, Agee has been running the program bringing Ethan Health clients to God's Outreach for more than a year,

"It inspires me to continue this work because recovery is powerful, and making connections in the community is powerful. I know that if I can change, anybody can change," Agee noted.

Through this initiative at God's Outreach, the men staying at Ethan Health are taking necessary steps to change. Typically, Ethan Health clients organize food boxes every Tuesday morning at God's Outreach.

Overall, Ethan Health serves about 160 outpatients and is at full capacity with 16 beds at the inpatient facility.

