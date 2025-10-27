Ethema Health signs letter of intent to acquire Kentucky addiction treatment provider ARC

LOUISA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Ethema Health Corporation has signed a letter of intent to acquire Addiction Recovery Care (ARC), one of Kentucky's most respected addiction treatment organizations, in a move designed to ensure continuity of care while accelerating regional expansion.

A release from ARC detailed that the strategic consolidation comes as behavioral healthcare evolves in Kentucky, with both organizations sharing a commitment to sustaining high-quality, community-based addiction treatment.

Following necessary organizational changes, ARC's ownership determined that partnering with Ethema Health Corporation represents the most responsible path forward.

According to officials, Ethema will operate ARC's assets under its existing Kentucky brand, ARIA Kentucky. The acquisition focuses on safeguarding client well-being, preserving the dedicated workforce, and ensuring continued access to compassionate, evidence-based care.

"ARC has been deeply rooted in the communities we serve, and this decision was made with our clients, employees, and their families at the forefront," Tim Robinson said.

Robinson, ARC's owner, emphasized that the partnership provides stability, innovation, and long-term investment needed to continue the organization's mission.

"It ensures our exceptional team can remain focused on what matters most, providing compassionate, evidence-based care and helping Kentuckians build lives of purpose," Robinson said.

For Ethema, the acquisition represents a pivotal step in its strategic growth plan, significantly expanding licensed bed capacity, strengthening community partnerships, and extending geographical reach.

"We're honored to carry forward ARC's legacy of service," Shawn Leon said.

Leon, Ethema Health Corporation's owner, described the agreement as more than just growth.

"This agreement isn't just about growth, it's about commitment. Together, we will build on Kentucky's leadership in addiction recovery by investing in people, programs, and communities that change lives," Leon said.

The combined teams will ensure continuity of care for every client and expand high-quality services throughout the region, the release read. The acquisition will significantly contribute to Ethema's goal of building a network of 3,000 beds by the end of 2026, solidifying ARIA Kentucky as a regional powerhouse in recovery services.

Both organizations will now "move through due diligence and plan for a seamless transition that prioritizes uninterrupted client services, employee stability, and continued partnership with local communities across Kentucky," the release concluded.