Eventful Saturday Brings Energy to Lexington

LEXINGTON, K.y (LEX 18) — Major events in Lexington drew people from across the Bluegrass Saturday. The cold weather couldn't keep fans away from the second day of Keeneland, the Blue and White game at Kroger Field, an a Elton John concert at Rupp Arena.

At Keeneland, racing fans came from across the country, bringing with them an expected economic boost for the city.

“I think It's amazing, not only when you look at the money that it brings in, but the culture that it brings in, I think it takes Lexington to another level,” said Lexington resident Sam Maybriar.

“We love tourism in Lexington, Elton John brought that, Keeneland brought that, and it snowed,” said Sabrina Kline.

One woman said she moved away from Lexington a decade ago, and only recently just moved back because of the racing community across the state.