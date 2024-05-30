'Everybody helps everybody out': Springfield community helps family after home destroyed in fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Michael and Crystal Graves do not wish the wake-up call they received early Monday on anyone.

That morning in Washington County, 12 to 13 firefighters, all volunteers, made it to their home in about 15 minutes and spent about three hours on the scene after a lightning strike destroyed it.

"We were just truly blessed we got out the way we did. Another two to three minutes, it could have been a very bad situation," said Michael.

Michael said he went to bed at 12:15 a.m. thinking the storms had passed, but around 1:30 a.m., lightning struck his home, starting a fire in the attic.

"My wife said she smelled something burning and she flipped her light on her cell phone and the room was full of smoke, and at that time, we jumped up kind of in a panic," said Michael.

Michael, a volunteer firefighter himself, made sure his wife and kids got out of the home okay. But then, the fire spread up the wall and ceiling.

After the cleanup, the family may be able to salvage some clothes, but they say the support from the Springfield community has been overwhelming.

"Donations we've received, food and clothing, it's just a tight-knit community and everybody helps everybody out," said Michael.

The Graves family wants to rebuild a home in the same spot.

"Most material things can be replaced, but there's a lot of things, the loved ones we've lost, that kind of stuff can't be replaced," he said.

Michael's family didn't suffer any injuries, but they did lose a pet dog and cat. Four of their dogs survived the fire. The family is living with family friends as they assess the damage to their home of 22 years.

