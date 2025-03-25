'Everybody needs that second chance':' Ex-inmate turned med student creating a better future through job fair

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Employers from across the city are preparing for a career fair at the Davis Park Workforce Center aimed at those looking to re-enter the workforce.

The "Look Good, Feel Good Lexington" event is designed to connect job seekers with more than 25 employers and provide additional resources to boost confidence and employability.

Amanda Biller, a mother of five, says she's had trouble securing potential jobs after spending over a year in prison.

“Because of the background I've had, there are so many jobs that won’t hire you just because of a felony or even a misdemeanor,” she said.

For Biller, finding a suitable job is vital not just for herself but for providing a better life for her children.

“It could get me and my kids a better home," she said. "It could give us a better life. You never know what opportunities are beyond."

After being out of prison for over 15 years, Biller is working towards becoming a medical assistant. She hopes the career fair will open doors for her when she wraps up her studies at Med Quest.

"Everybody needs that second chance," she said.

To participate in the event, attendees are encouraged to register online. This registration process includes options for attendees to indicate any clothing or attire needs, reinforcing the belief that confidence in appearance can enhance performance.

WLEX

Troy Black and Sydney DeLong, co-founders of the event, emphasize the importance of confidence through appearance.

“It’s always something I’ve lived by, so I wanted to bring that into the community as well,” Black said. The event will offer resume-building skills, free clothing, and haircuts to help attendees feel their best as they navigate the job market.

Biller agrees that a polished appearance plays a significant role in securing a job.

“You have to have that confidence," Biller said. "If you walk into a place and you’re not presentable, are you really going to get that job?”

With a second chance on the horizon, Biller is determined to be a role model for her children, teaching them that their pasts do not define them.

“No matter how old you are, you can keep going,” she said, embodying the resilience she hopes to instill in her family.

