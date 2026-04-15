Excitement beyond the track: Keeneland Spring Meet quadruples Blue Grass Airport traffic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The excitement of Keeneland's Spring Meet extends beyond the track and across the road to Bluegrass Airport.

Signature Aviation sees a quadruple increase in general aviation aircraft traffic during the event. The surge brings visitors, business leaders and horse owners from across the country.

"Every aircraft owner doesn't necessarily own a racehorse, but almost every racehorse owner owns an aircraft," Jim Hopkins said.

Hopkins, the senior vice president of Signature Aviation, said the company and Bluegrass Airport are always prepared for the rush.

"We will pretty much almost double our staffing capacities. We'll bring in extra fuel trucks, extra equipment to move airplanes, and we'll make sure that all those people are well fed and taken care of while they're there, taking care of our guests," Hopkins said.

The influx requires more staff, equipment and parking space for planes, all within just a few days.

"The challenge is having enough people there, technicians and service providers to provide service to all of the folks that arrive, typically within about a 4-day period," Hopkins said.

The airport traffic is part of the ripple effect Keeneland brings to the area, generating more than $1.6 billion annually for the region.

"This is a huge event, again, not only in springtime but throughout the year and the opportunity to serve Keeneland and all the opportunity that it brings us, you know, we are very, very fortunate to have that," Hopkins said.