Exotic birds stolen from tornado-damaged pet shop returned after community rallies

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three exotic birds worth thousands of dollars were stolen from Adventure Pets in London after a tornado damaged the popular pet shop. Thanks to social media and devoted customers, the birds have been safely returned.

Owner Michael Lykins is still trying to process what happened.

"I mean, it's hard to believe, you know, you never think something like this could happen. You know, it's really a shocking experience. You know, doesn't seem real," Lykins said.

"My wife and I, you know, this is our livelihood, and for people to come in and steal after this happens. I mean, it's like, you know, they don't know if, if we have money to buy gas the next day, and they don't care. They just come in and take what they want," he added.

The three stolen birds — Marty, Petri, and Bella — were well-known to regular customers and were typically kept at the front of the store.

Some of those customers even showed up in the middle of the night to help corral loose animals. Lykins credits the store's supporters for the safe return of all three birds.

"The community has been great. And we've, I could, we've had so many offers of people just wanting to devote their time to come and help us," Lykins said.

"If it wasn't for those people, I don't think we would've gotten him back," he added.

Lykins can now shift his focus back on getting the store up and running. He says the kindness and support will carry him through the devastation.

"It really is touching when, when the community you know they, they, they feel that that strongly you know about," Lykins said.