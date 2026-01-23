Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Explosive materials found at Lexington home prompts hazmat response

LEX 18
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Detectives discovered explosive materials at a Lexington home on Thursday during an ongoing investigation, prompting a response from the police department's Hazardous Devices Unit.

The materials were found at a home in the 3200 block of Tates Creek Road on Jan. 22, according to the Lexington Police Department. Officers secured the scene as a precautionary measure.

Police said there is no threat to the public. The original investigation that led to the discovery remains ongoing, and no additional information has been released at this time.

