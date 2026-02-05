Extended school closures can negatively impact children's mental health

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The latest winter blast has forced schools across the region to implement snow days and non-traditional instruction days, keeping students out of classrooms for extended periods. While these closures are necessary for safety, mental health experts warn that prolonged absences from school can have significant negative effects on children's well-being.

Greg Prince and Dr. Michelle Martel, both Fayette County Public Schools parents, are experiencing firsthand the challenges of extended school closures. Their children haven't been in school buildings since January 23.

"I'm feeling the way I imagine a lot of other parents might be feeling, stretched a little thin," Martel said.

But the psychologist says children are also struggling with the disruption.

"Anytime this happens, this is always disruptive to families, like from top to bottom," Prince said.

Dr. Martel explains that while some children initially benefit from breaks in routine, the return to school can be particularly challenging.

"Kids that are typically a little bit more on the anxious side, typically do really well with these kinds of breaks, but then when they have to go back, it's extra hard," Martel said.

The extended time away from school can exacerbate existing mental health issues.

"Depression, though, that can get a lot worse, especially at this time of year, but compounded by the fact that they're not probably socializing as much as they're used to doing when they're in school. It's a disruption to routine. It can be very demotivating," Martel said.

Prince acknowledges that many parents feel unprepared to identify warning signs of mental health struggles in their children.

"We try to know our kids, but we're not, all of us aren't trained to identify some of those warning signs," Prince said.

Dr. Martel advises parents to prepare for similar situations in the future, given the two significant snow and ice storms in the past two winters.

"Parents prioritizing their own mental health to some extent, because your mental health is gonna provide the cues to your kids," Martel said.