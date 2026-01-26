Extreme cold hampers Kentucky road clearing efforts as crews battle icy conditions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you've had to drive today, you likely experienced some rough road conditions across Kentucky. State crews are out plowing, but the extreme cold is making it difficult to clear the roads effectively.

Road clearing and power restoration are the two primary focuses for state emergency leaders as Kentucky battles winter weather conditions.

The material caked on roads has become hard and icy, making traditional salt and brine treatments less effective in these frigid temperatures.

Road crews are prioritizing main routes but reaching these primary arteries presents its own challenges. Side streets connecting to major routes remain in rough condition.

Governor Andy Beshear said many secondary roads are impassable, and even interstates and major roads remain slick.

"Our interstates - while we have made significant progress, if you have to be on them, you need to slow down," Beshear said. "If you are going the full speed limit on our interstates, you are driving dangerously."

The state has deployed 1,458 trucks across the Commonwealth for road clearing operations.

"We are throwing everything we have at it to try to get you all mobile in the next couple of days," Beshear said.

Beshear said road crews hope to make progress today and tomorrow afternoon when temperatures are expected to rise slightly. He emphasized that Kentucky's road timeline depends largely on weather conditions.

"I do think the quality of the roads is going to be sunshine and temperature dependent," Beshear said.

The governor advised commuters to plan accordingly for the Tuesday morning commute.

"If you are going to commute tomorrow morning, give yourself at least double the amount of time. Think about what major roads you can take as opposed to minor roads," Beshear said.

Roads aren't the only concern facing Kentucky residents. Some areas received up to three-quarters of an inch of ice, bringing down trees and power lines and leaving thousands of homes without electricity.

However, Beshear noted that additional utility crews were brought into Kentucky as backup support for power restoration efforts.

"We have 1,175 field crews. Those are utility field crews that are out there in the field trying to restore power," Beshear said.

The governor said the goal is to restore power quickly, but residents should assume outages will last at least a day and ensure they have access to warm shelter.