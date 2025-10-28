'Exuded joy': Rowan County Senior High School student remembered after her death

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — A sophomore at Rowan County Senior High School died early Tuesday morning, according to school officials.

Principal Lori Staggs said in a statement on Facebook that Lexi Leadingham's sudden passing has greatly impacted the school community.

"Lexi had the best smile and gave the best hugs," Staggs said. "She truly made anyone she knew feel extra special. She exuded joy and loved her classmates and teachers deeply."

The school has brought in extra support staff to assist students and staff with mental health support during this difficult time, Staggs noted.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Lexi's family and friends and the entire Viking community," Staggs said.

The cause of Leadingham's death was not immediately released.