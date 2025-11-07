FAA begins flight cuts across the country, Bluegrass Airport is not listed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — The United States is still in it's longest government shutdown in history, and with the holidays around the coroner, major flight delays are being seen across the country.

Friday was the first day of FAA's flight cuts seen at the country's 40 busiest airports, including two in Kentucky.

Airlines are scrambling to adjust schedules following the FAA ordering 40 major airports to scale back air traffic and cancel flights.

"I think it's just a lack of service. I mean I hope at 10% they're kind of able to reduce flights that have additional service to the same destination, so folks have the opportunity to go where they need to go," said Lauren Zimmerman with Bluegrass Airport.

Some of the airports that coule face cuts are Chicago, Atlanta, Louisville, and Cincinnati.

Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport released a statement:

"They are monitoring the situation while communicating with airline and federal partners. While encouraging travelers to check their flight status and contact the airport for any issues." Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport

Smaller ones like Bluegrass Airport could feel the ripple effects.

"While today, we're not seeing any cancellations on our end. It is possible we could see some cancellations out of Lexington in the future," said Zimmerman.

The FAA warns travelers that more cuts could come on Nov. 14, which means more delays and cancellations.

Nearly 13,000 air traffic controllers have been working without pay for weeks, and already several flights out of major airports have been cancelled for Sunday.

"If you have upcoming travel plans here in the near future, the best thing to do is to keep in touch with your airline. Via their mobile app or their website," said Zimmerman. "They're gonna do a great job at keeping folks up to date, and I hope they'll update them with plenty of time with alternate plans if that ends up being the situation."

