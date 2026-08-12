FaithWorks hub in rural Kentucky aims to speed disaster relief to hard-hit communities

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A new disaster relief hub in rural Kentucky is designed to get critical supplies into communities quickly when emergencies strike.

FaithWorks serves as a regional distribution center, stocking everything from water and generators to cleaning supplies, and even lipstick and hard hats, for communities across Casey, Adair, Russell, Lincoln and Wayne counties.

Jennifer Stolo, president and CEO of the Christian Appalachian Project, said the hub is built around the reality that Kentucky faces disasters regularly.

"We know unfortunately there are so many disasters that happen in Kentucky, and so what we find is that these hubs, here at FaithWorks will be one of them someday, unfortunately, that when disaster hits, we're able to get those resources immediately here for them to immediately distribute those," Stolo said.

Stolo said CAP's experience in disaster response makes the hub especially valuable.

"So we find CAP's operation sharing in times of disaster really help to bring resources like water, essential cleaning supplies, generators, things that people need fast and immediately in times of disaster," Stolo said.

Derick Terry, senior pastor of Dunville Christian Church, said the variety of supplies available through FaithWorks allows the hub to meet unexpected needs.

"You have somebody come in and you mention a product that you don't think you're going to be able to move very easily, and somebody comes in and says, hey, that's exactly what we need. And so there is a little bit of that connection that we know that the Lord's moving in in people's lives and in these nonprofits and so we're just happy to be part of it," Terry said.

Terry said the mission is rooted in faith and community.

Stolo said the response from partner organizations has already been strong.

"It's neighbors helping neighbors and when we see communities like that, we just know it's going to be so successful. Already we're seeing 45 partners that have partnered here with this with FaithWorks, and that's about 30,000 people is what I understand," Stolo said.

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