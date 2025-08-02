Families receive free diapers at Richmond community event

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Families lined up outside the Richmond Mall today for a free diaper giveaway organized by Vineyard Community Church.

Organizers handed out packs of diapers curbside, making it easy for parents to pull up, share their child's size, and receive supplies.

The event, held in front of Vineyard Community Church in Richmond, aimed to help families in need.

"EBT and social programs do not cover diapers. Man, they cover Diet Coke and they cover all kinds of things, but listen we're at the place right now some of these families need diapers. They have little kids and so we looked for something that we could do that nobody was doing yet and we said ya know what, we can do a diaper giveaway," Joe Wood, senior founding pastor, said.

Supplies went fast, but organizers say they do something like this once a month as a way of reaching out to support their community.

The church is always looking for diaper donations, which can be dropped off at the Vineyard Community Church in Richmond.