Family and friends of two missing Jessamine County men keep looking for answers

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two Jessamine County men have been missing for months. 27-year-old Timmy Sterner went missing in April and 42-year-old Anthony Quinn went missing in August.

Wendy Pendygraft says she's known Quinn for 20 years. They have two daughters together -- Shyann and Cierra Quinn. She says this gets harder as more time passes.

"It's time to bring him home no matter what the situation is," Pendygraft said. "Somebody has to know something. He's not the type to just disappear."

Both men went missing around the same area months apart.

Pendygraft explains, "They found his truck at Brumfield Lane with his cellphone and his wallet in the truck. And since then, we've not really heard a lot."

Quinn had a birthday shortly after he went missing and celebrating Thanksgiving without him was a challenge, she said. But now, their daughter Cierra is graduating high school. It's a memory she wants her dad there for.

Pendygraft said, "It's like, that's one of the things he pushed for. He wanted the kids to graduate. You know it's not his youngest but it's his daughter she's graduating. And he would be so proud."

Law enforcement told LEX 18 in September that they don’t believe the two cases are related. LEX 18 reached out to Nicholasville Police who are handling Quinn’s case and they said there haven't been any updates.

Kentucky State Police are handling Sterner’s case. His uncle, Terrance Sterner, says, "You wish that it wasn't true. You know, you're gonna find him in someone’s house or you're gonna find him down here hiding out or something. And that wasn't the situation at all."

Sterner’s uncle says he can’t believe the missing persons cases in the area.

"Sounds to me like Jessamine county got hit with a lot of missing persons here recently," he said. "So, I just pray for his body, I pray for the family, and they do see that he comes out."

Pendygraft wants anyone with information to reach out. She and Quinn’s family continue posting about him online. She says this has been tough as a mom, but she's doing all she can to comfort her daughters.

"Keep on pushing, keep on posting, tell them to have faith and stay strong," she said.

