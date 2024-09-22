Family and friends say final goodbyes to Deputy Sheriff Joshua Phipps

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Saturday was a somber day for Russell County as the community, police departments across the state, and the family of Deputy Sheriff Joshua Phipps said their final goodbyes.

The community showed its support for the family and Russell County Sheriff's Department, which is needed as they grieve their loss.

Deputy Phipps died last Monday night, shot in the line of duty during a pursuit.

Eric Johnson, the executive director of the group Supporting Heroes, told LEX 18 the support will need to keep going.

"They are going to need even more up the days ahead. We can't forget about Josh and his family," Johnson said.

The impact of Deputy Phipps had on people could be seen by Saturday's turnout.

Officer Jonathan Houk, Kentucky State Police Public Affairs for Post 15, heard what kind of character Deputy Phipps was as he knows officers who worked with the deputy.

"He was nice guy, compassionate, love doing what he was doing for the community, he liked working, was always out and about,"Officer Houk said.

"Just a pleasure to be around. man who was loved doing what he was doing. Just a pleasure to be around."

Officials say they will focus on Deputy Phipps's memories by doing what he loves daily and living a life of service in his community.