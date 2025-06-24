Family and police hope cell phone ping will lead to answers about missing woman

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — In a follow-up to a story we brought you June 6, members of Kori Smith's family continue to search for answers in the disappearance of 49-year-old Kori Smith in early May.

Missing for seven weeks, Smith works in Nicholasville but lives in Paris and the missing persons report was filed in Paris meaning Paris Police are in charge of the case.

"For the amount of time that she's been missing, it's just been draining our family," Shawnette Cardenas, Kori's sister said.

"We seem stuck with this right now," Jaime Smith, aanother one of Kori's sister said.

Jaime describes the emotional toll of the ongoing investigation.

"I just really want my big sister back. It's not something that I'm ever going to be able to get over until we find her," she said.

Kori had been working for Lyra Miller part-time at Lil's Coffee House prior to going missing. Miller calls it gut-wrenching, day-to-day, as the investigation continues.

"I think about it in the mornings when I'm saying my prayers. I think about it when I'm here because people are asking, 'have you heard anything about Kori?"

Kori also works in Nicholasville for Swedish Auto at 215 Normandy Court and her car was recently towed from that location, according to local authorities.

Jaime and Shawnette, talking with LEX18 from their homes in California, are hoping a cell phone ping, expected to be released soon by Paris Police, will be a key part of the search.

"We know that we don't know what to do and we're doing our best. We wake up with anxiety, and we want to know that what we're doing from so far away is paying off," Shawnette said.

Meanwhile, Kori's parents, living in Idaho, continue to try to cope with the stress, knowing Kori is still missing.

Kori's good friend, Reda Leasor, considered her "Kentucky Mom," according to Shawnette, spoke with LEX18 Tuesday.

"She always calls her mother on Mother's Day and that did not happen, and that's when her family got concerned. I feel very, very sorry for her family because they are really missing her," Reda Leasor said.

Kori's sister, Jaime, started a GoFundMe to assist with fees for a private investigator.

