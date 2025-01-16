Family, dogs displaced after house fire in Sadieville

SADIEVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A family of ten and five dogs were displaced after a house fire in Sadieville on Thursday, according to fire chief John Ward.

Ward says that all people were evacuated, and they have the fire under control at this time. The Red Cross is working to find housing for the family and dogs.

Ward says there were no injuries, but the house is "unlivable."

The fire occurred in the 200 block of Main Street, and fire crews were notified of the incident at 3:56 p.m. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Ward adds that the Lexington Fire Department sent help because the Sadieville, Scott County, and Georgetown fire departments were all at the house fire. Lexington was ready to help with any other calls that may have happened.