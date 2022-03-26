Family escapes safely after fire sparked at Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington family escaped from their home safely after a fire sparked on their property Saturday morning.

A spokeswoman with the Lexington Fire Department said it happened on the 3700 block of Forest Green Drive in the Belleau Woods neighborhood of Lexington.

She said the fire started in a detached garage that was connected to the back of the house via a breezeway/grilling area.

The fire extended into the rear of the home, according to LFD.

Crews are currently checking for extension and putting out hot spots.

The family will be displaced temporarily so the Red Cross has been notified.

LFP said all family members got out before they arrived and that no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.