Family finds closure after sentencing in death of 2-year-old Thomas Reed

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX18) — After more than two years of court hearings and unanswered questions, the family of 2-year-old Thomas Reed says they can finally close this painful chapter with a sense of relief.

“Being in the courtroom. Knowing that we were finally coming to an end with all of this. Actually was kind of relieving,” said Thomas’ grandmother, Cindy Richardson.

Nathon Miller, the man who pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide while under the influence in Thomas’ death, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In June 2023, Miller — driving under the influence and on a learner’s permit — crashed his vehicle on U.S. 60 in Clark County. Thomas, seated in the back, sustained traumatic injuries and died at the hospital.

Richardson recalled Miller’s reaction in court.

“He did indirectly, somewhat apologize. And when I went up and spoke, he put his head down. I’m sure he didn’t mean to do it, but it was done. He was the one who put alcohol in his mouth for this to happen.”

The family shared stories of Thomas’ joyful personality amid the grief.

“We caught our first fish with Thomas, and he loved that fish. It was like something he had never seen before. He was so happy,” said Aunt Samantha Goodlet. “I think Thomas can rest peacefully now, and we can be at peace knowing that we finally have answers and it’s over.”

His absence will be felt most deeply during holidays and milestones — especially what would have been his 5th birthday in just a few weeks.

“That’s one thing that’s hard every year,” Richardson said.“We come out here and do a balloon release for his birthday.”

Despite the tragedy, Richardson expressed hope for the future.

“I told him in court that I hope one day my family can forgive him. I want to be able to forgive him one day. I know where Thomas is. I want to be with Thomas one day, and I want to be able to forgive him for what he’s done.”

The family urges everyone not to drink and drive because you never know when you will rip apart a family like Miller did to theirs.