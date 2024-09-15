Family, friends are looking for answers on Anthony Quinn and Timothy Sterner disappearance

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Karmen Summers, Terrance Sterner, and others gather for a quick prayer. They hope they don't have to go another day of Anthony Quinn or Timmy Sterner missing.

Sterner is known as "Little Timmy."

Terrance Sterner, Timothy's uncle, cannot describe how much of a heart he has. He said that Timothy Sterner has been missing since April 9.

Anthony Quinn is a father and Karmen Summers' best friend. He was the brother that she never had, Summers said. Quinn has been missing since August 8.

Quinn and Sterner went missing around the same area. Summers said Quinn's truck was located at the end of Brumfield Lane, and Sterner's car was found on River Road.

Summers described how their loved ones have been working themselves to the point that they are getting sick in the hope that they will find them.

"It's bothering us. We are tired. We're worn out," said Terrance Sterner. "I've been through this countryside just looking for signs of anything."

They just want closure.

"We want peace, we want closure. He's my best friend," said Summers. "We just want him brought home. Somebody, say something."

Summers and Terrance Sterner need the community's help.

If you know anything about Quinn or Sterner, contact the Kentucky State Police.

Until then, Summers will not stop searching until Quinn is found because she knows that he would do the same.

"Anthony wouldn't leave me out here. He would be looking for me if it was me," she said

LEX 18 did reach out to Kentucky State Police, but the agency hasn't gotten back to us yet.