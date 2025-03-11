Family, friends of Doug Harless rally for answers outside of London City Council meeting

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In Laurel County, another rally for London man Doug Harless was held at the same time as London's City Council meeting.

A dozen people gathered on the sidewalk chanting and waving signs as council members entered the meeting. LEX 18 was in London throughout the rally and meeting.

The rally is for London man, Doug Harless, who was shot and killed in his home by London Police back in December. Police were executing a search warrant for lawn equipment when neighbors say officers entered the wrong house. Witnesses say upon entry of the wrong home, police fired shots into the home, killing Harless.

Now the people of London raise their signs and voices for Harless.

"We have been mocked. We have been ridiculed you know just everything just trying to get justice that's all we want and we want changes in the community. That's all we're asking for," said Angie Martin, Doug Harless's sister, said. "The answers we are asking for will not hurt the investigation. Come out and publicly announce that you realize what happened to my brother. Come out and publicly announce how you're gonna make changes in our town."

Alongside signs, protesters wore bunny ears in honor of Harless. Martin says Harless used to raise bunnies growing up and the ears are to honor him while showcasing: "We want the younger generation to understand you know it’s not scary to protest, it’s not always angry to protest. You can do it in a fun way, you can do it in a respectful way and peaceful way.”

Two protesters, Kenneth Ellington and Linn Denny talked to LEX 18 about why they think it's important to speak out.

"Because okay just think if it had been our kids. We don't want this to happen to the next generation. We want to stop it before it starts. I don't care who you are. You can't be too big you can't be brought down," explains Ellington.

"To keep Doug Harless's name alive because he was executed in his home," said Denny.

Protesters are demanding answers from London Chief of Police Jerry Hollon, London Mayor Randall Weddle, "and everybody that's got something to do with this because the family needs to know an answer."

"If this was a normal citizen or anything like that, somebody would be in jail. Their name would be broadcasted everywhere," said Martin.

Throughout it all, she's grateful for the community's support. "It feels amazing. It feels absolutely amazing that we have the support of this community for my brother for themselves. This is for themselves and what they're wanting changes in this community."

The city council meeting did not mention the ongoing investigation into Harless' death. Friends and family of Harless say they won't stop demanding for answers until they get them.