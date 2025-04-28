Family, friends remember Frederick Douglass student Matthew Perrine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tragedy for a Lexington high school just a month before the last day of school.

According to the Fayette County Coroner, 17-year-old Matthew Perrine died Saturday afternoon in a head-on collision on Bryan Station Road in a crash involving seven people.

Monday, crisis counselors were at Frederick Douglass High School helping students and staff cope with the loss.

"I really wish i could just wrap my arms around him and tell him how sorry I am for all the times that we argued any time anything bad happened between us," Mike Perrine, Matthew's older brother, said.

Mike is reflecting on his brother, who was a junior and member of the Frederick Douglass baseball program.

"I loved watching him play, but I got to keep one foot in front of the other everyday just for him," Mike added.

Matthew was in the car with Noah Carbajal at the time of the crash.

Noah's older brother Caden tells LEX18 Noah is in a medically induced coma.

Matthew and Noah were best friends.

"They were meant to be friends and I loved Matthew," Caden said.

Ongoing tributes to Matthew continue on Facebook along with prayers for Noah and his family.

Matthew's Mom, Tifani, posted about the way her family had to relive the nightmare when they went to the crash scene.

Mike and Caden summed up their loss...Matthew passed away at age 17.

"It opens up your eyes to life in general," Caden said.

"You never thought your brother would pass away before you...you never thought you'd be here," Mike noted.

Frederick Douglass Baseball organized a fundraiser to help support Matthew and Noah's families here.