Family frustrated as search for missing teen goes on for nearly three decades

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lydia Perkins has been missing for nearly 30 years, and her family says they're growing increasingly frustrated with the lack of progress from authorities.

Her brother, Justin Perkins, said that police searched Preston's Spring Park in Lexington just a few months ago, less than half a mile from where Lydia was last seen.

Covering Kentucky Police continue search for Lexington teen missing since 1997 Annie Brown

Authorities told him the search wasn't fruitless.

"They told us that they had four hits, I believe, by multiple cadaver dogs in areas and that they were gonna get a resource team together and a dig team and get back as soon as possible," Perkins said.

However, the family says this represents another broken promise. Perkins said Lexington Police now tell the family they will have to wait months for potential answers.

"The people responsible for her told her it didn't matter to wait till spring time," Perkins said. "I feel how any brother or parent would feel that would hurt."

According to him, this marks the first major breakthrough in the case in more than a decade. The emotional toll continues to weigh heavily on the family.

"I have a wonderful life now. And at times it's hard to enjoy because you still have such anger and hurt in you," Perkins said.

The pressure to find answers intensifies as time passes.

"My mom's getting older and I don't want my mom to pass away without answers to what happened to her daughter," Perkins said.

The impact of his sister's disappearance has shaped his entire life.

"I've lived my entire life here but not here. I've been a part of everything, but a big part of me is still when I was 12 years old looking for my sister," Perkins said.

Lexington Police tell LEX 18 they cannot confirm or deny the claims from Perkins because it is an ongoing investigation. They do not have any additional information to release at this time.

