Family loses $810 in rental scam after roof collapse forces emergency move

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A local family caring for a handicapped family member and a 10-year-old child fell victim to a rental scam that cost them $810 after their roof partially collapsed, forcing them to find emergency housing.

Harry Dawes said he found what appeared to be a legitimate rental listing online while searching for a safe place for his family. The urgency of their situation made them vulnerable to scammers who were illegally advertising a property they didn't own.

"We got scammed of $810 by a scammer that said that they own the house. And we found out they didn't own the house," Dawes said.

The scammers demanded payment through prepaid cards, a common red flag in rental fraud schemes. Dawes paid an application fee, deposit, and rent upfront as requested.

"They made us pay on a chime card and we went to the dollar store and got the money on it. And then found out, when I got done, you know, they wouldn't text us back. They wouldn't do nothing," Dawes said.

The real homeowner, James Fender, discovered his property was being used in the scam only when he received a phone call from the victims.

"When I returned the call, the person inquired, do you own this house on Georgetown Street? I said yes, with a partner and they said, well, I just got scammed," Fender said.

According to the FBI and the National Association of Realtors, rental scammers typically target vacant properties, list them below market value, refuse in-person meetings and pressure victims to send money quickly through untraceable methods.

Fender advised potential renters to exercise caution when browsing online listings.

"Just be careful on things that you, you know, that you see on Facebook Marketplace. If it's too good to be true, generally it is," Fender said.

Housing experts recommend verifying property ownership through public records, meeting sellers or landlords in person and using trusted rental services to avoid falling victim to similar scams.