Family loses home of 47 years to Laurel County tornado

A family in London is recovering after losing their home of nearly five decades on Airview Drive after Friday's tornado.

"When it hit it really surprised me," Daniel Henderson said.

Henderson and his wife were in their basement when the tornado hit, saying they walked out of the basement around 1:15 Saturday morning.

"With all the traffic and all the policemen and everything around, our daughter had a hard time getting here, you know, to get us," Henderson added.

Recovering what's left, Daniel is encouraged by Laurel County's response. With several members of Calvary Baptist Church pitching in, Daniel reflects on the devastation.

"If you don't think about it too much, you don't end up wanting to cry or something," Henderson noted.

Henderson said he wants to rebuild in the same spot.

"It'll take awhile and the next thing is I don't want to put my daughter out forever but we really need to find a place to live. The insurance company will pay on it, and I'm sure there's other people that will help from one thing to another so we'll be okay," Henderson said.

He and his family have been living on the property for 47 years.

