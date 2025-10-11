Family mourning after mother of 7 dies in Mountain Parkway crash

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A deadly crash on the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County has left a mother of seven dead and several others in critical condition.

Kentucky State Police confirmed that a minivan traveling eastbound on the Mountain Parkway crossed the center line and struck a car carrying Katelyn Harmon, her fiancé Russell Sowers, and two of her children.

Harmon did not survive the crash. Her family said the other three victims, in their car, are all in critical condition.

Harmon's sister, Kelly Green, said Katelyn was looking forward to a bright future. She was preparing to start a new job, returning to school for nursing, and had just moved back to Kentucky to be closer to family.

"She was just so happy," Kelly said.

The crash happened while Sowers was driving Harmon, her 9-year-old daughter Kaylen, and their 2-year-old daughter Gabriela, nicknamed "Suggie," to visit Harmon's mother.

"We all just can't get over our minds over it," Kelly said.

Kelly learned about her sister's death through a devastating phone call from their mother.

"My mom called me back and told me my sister was in the coroner's office," Kelly said. "I just dropped to the floor."

When asked what she would miss most about her sister, she said, "Everything. That's what I'm going to miss is everything. She was the best person ever, my sister was," Kelly said.

All three survivors, from this car remain in critical condition. Kaylen, the 9-year-old, was taken off a ventilator Friday night and is being treated at UK Children's Hospital. The child has already experienced tragedy, having lost her father in a previous car accident.

"Because her dad was killed in a car accident," Kelly said.

Kelly described how close Kaylen was to her mother, constantly checking on Katelyn's whereabouts when they were apart.

"When Kaylen would leave the house, she'd be like, Kelly, give me your phone. I need to call and check on mom. That's all she worried about was her mom," Kelly said.

The family wants to correct reports that 2-year-old Gabriela suffered only minor injuries, emphasizing that she has been hospitalized for days after the crash.

"Suggie was hanging from the ceiling in her car seat," Kelly said. "They're all having it so rough, them kids are."

Harmon leaves behind seven children. Her family has started a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral expenses and to support the children.

"She worked for her kids. She took care of her kids, and she made sure that anybody else was took care of. That's all she worried about was everybody else, not herself," Kelly said.

Sowers, Harmon's fiancé, has opened his eyes but remains unresponsive, according to the family.

