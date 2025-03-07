Family mourns loss of 20-year-old killed in Nelson County hit-and-run

NELSON CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — A hit-and-run accident on the Bluegrass Parkway took the life of 20-year-old Amari Mays-Clark, a former Franklin County football player. His family recently shared their heart-wrenching experience of dealing with the tragic loss.

Carmen Mays, Mays-Clark's mother, recounted the moment she received the devastating news.

"He said I think Amari is unresponsive," she said. The call, from a friend of her son, revealed an accident had occurred.

"I'm like, what are you talking about? I said, no, that's no, I said stop lying, I don't wanna hear it," she recalled. "He said, no, seriously, we're at, we just had an accident."

The news was “too hard to believe” and caused Mays to buckle under the weight of grief.

"When the state trooper came over to deliver the news that Amari had passed on. And I just couldn't stand, I couldn't, I'd literally probably fell to the ground," she said.

As Mays-Clark's family navigates the aftermath of his death, they have focused on honoring his legacy.

"Since he was a kid since I can remember always wanting to help out with people," Carmen Mays said.

Mays expressed that she does not harbor anger toward the driver involved in the incident, citing her faith as the reason. "I am in the likeness of Jesus, I only hold forgiveness toward him," she stated.

According to an arrest citation, Jason Hamilton has been charged with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol. "Now that doesn't mean that I think that he should just get off scot-free. I think that he should be, um, you know, you reap what you sow," Mays added.

Mays believes her son would have wanted her to lean on her faith during this trying time, hoping: "That he finds Jesus and that he will be in heaven with us at the end of the day it's my desire for no one to be in hell or to be tormented in their mind," she said.

Amari’s older brother, Caymen Mays-Clark, is still coming to terms with what happened. "It’s hard for me because he’s like he’s my best friend," he expressed.

Caymen feels Amari's presence and believes he is watching over the family. "Me carrying out his legacy would be just trying to be more like him. I always have a smile on my face, be welcoming to other people, don’t look down on others, and always keep your head up," he said.

Through this tragedy, the family has learned about Amari's influence on others, leading them to a sense of pride.

"Just to know that my son had a huge impact on this community was I, I just, I'm in awe," Carmen Mays shared.

