Family mourns Tamaris Mack at vigil: "Always going to be with us"

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On an emotional Easter Sunday, the family and friends of Tamaris Mack joined together for a vigil to celebrate the 15-year-old's life.

"We plan on keeping on doing what we normally do," Bonnita Mack, her grandmother, said. "But she's always going to be with us no matter what."

Mack died last week after she was hit by a car on Bryan Station Road. The driver of the car, which is believed to be a 2000-2006 Chevrolet Tahoe with black trim on the sides, fled the scene, according to Lexington police.

On Sunday, though, Mack's family wanted to keep the focus on how she lived, rather than how she died.

Family members described Mack as a teenager filled with joy and someone who did not hesitate to speak her mind. She loved TikTok dances and the color blue.

"She told me that when she gets old enough to drive and get a car it's going to be blue," her grandmother recalled. "She's just my little 'bluey' if you want to call her that."

Most of the balloons released Sunday night were blue, as was a sign spelling out her name. When those attending the vigil released the balloons, they yelled out, "We love you Tamaris!"

"She won't be excluded from anything no matter what," her grandmother said.