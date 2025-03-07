Family mourns the loss of Somerset teen who collapsed at track practice

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — Pulaski County is mourning the loss of one of its own. 15-year-old Wes Phillippe, a Somerset High School student, collapsed Monday and didn't have a pulse when EMS arrived.

His parents, Casey Phillippe and Marissa Handley are still in shock over their son's passing.

"He is the greatest thing that ever happened to us. He's been our whole world," Marissa said.

Phillippe collapsed during track practice Monday at Meece Middle School.

After being taken to UK Medical Center, he passed away around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday according to the Fayette County Coroner's Office, an autopsy is pending.

Several of his family members gathered Thursday afternoon reflecting on his love for adventure.

"He was just so happy to do anything. We'd have to fight to get him out of the house sometimes but he was just always so happy to go on adventures with us," Casey said.

Wes also had a passion for sports.

"He just loved, loved all of that...the wrestling. He liked boxing," Marissa noted.

Wes loved four wheeling and he shared that with his brother, Isaac Goodin, his mentor.

"I only knew him for only half my life but it felt like an eternity, you know, and nothing can replace what we have," Goodin said.

Wes also had a strong bond with his grandfather and referenced a conversation between the two when Wes was 10.

"He said papa, when you get to walk with a cane, I'm gonna take care of you. Now, it ain't gonna happen. We were just so close," Jim said.

Wes' father summed up the ongoing support from the Pulaski County community and beyond.

"I see people taking up donations that I don't even know about it. It's just going on behind the scenes, so many people are just being so good to us," Casey said.

Family and friends are continuing to share memories of Wes and his kind-hearted nature. A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Morris and Hislope Funeral Home.

