Family of Gene Cooper protests outside McCreary County courthouse, demanding arrest

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A McCreary County family stood outside a courthouse Wednesday to protest the death of their loved one.

Gene Cooper's family gathered outside the McCreary County courthouse to protest, demanding an arrest more than 60 days after the 60-year-old's beating death was ruled a homicide.

Cooper died at a home in McCreary County. His death was ruled a homicide by the McCreary County coroner, but no arrests have been made.

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"We want to see somebody arrested," Cooper's brother, Alvis Miller, said.

The entire incident was captured on Ring video camera, which Cooper's family shared with Lex News. The footage shows Cooper arriving at the home, then 15 minutes later lying eerily still on the porch.

Miller says Cooper was at the home to pick up his truck's title from his girlfriend's house. State police say he was trying to break in.

"If he was there to fight, he would have fought back. I don't believe he was there to fight. I believe he was there for the same thing he'd been getting for the prior two months," Miller said.

The family's protest carried the message "Justice for Gene" as they called on investigators to act.

"It's been over 60 days. Nothing's been done. The detective keeps saying he's waiting on evidence. What more evidence does he need?" Miller said.

Miller says he will not stop until someone is behind bars.

"I hope it opens their eyes that when somebody commits murder you're supposed to be placed under arrest," Miller said.

You can watch the full story of Gene Cooper here.