Family of gun violence victim leads ‘Stop the Violence’ peace walk

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Saturday, a crowd of people marched through the streets to demand an end to violence and remember 82-year-old Alice Carter, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in October 2020.

The peace walk was hosted by Building a United Interfaith Lexington (BUILD), a coalition of 26 Lexington congregations working to solve socio-economic issues, and Alice Carter’s children.

“Too many people are getting murdered or getting shot,” said Vanessa Smothers, Carter’s daughter.

The group met on the corner of W Fifth St and Bourbon Ave, at the same place where Carter was killed six months ago.

Smothers said the peace walk is both in honor of her mother and a call to action for the city of Lexington.

“The only thing that's on my mind is that we as a community, We as the police department, as political leaders can get together on one accord to help implement a plan, implement laws to alleviate these gun violence problems,” Smothers said.

LEX 18

16 people in Lexington have died in 2021 because of gun violence, according to the most recent data by the Lexington Police Department.

“The grief is too heavy. The body count is too many. And it's gone on for too long. The violence must stop. There are too many families hurting,” said Shiloh Baptist Church Pastor Joseph Owens. “We’re calling on the mayor and city officials to join us in this campaign to help us stop the violence.”

Carter’s family leads a march in honor of Alice Carter on the third Saturday of every month.

“As long as I got breath in my lungs and can move I will continue to march. Not only for my mother but other people's family members as well,” said Virgil Smothers, Carter’s son.