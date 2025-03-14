Family of late William Goode demands accountability for Officer T.J. Godbey

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nearly three years after the arrest of William Goode, his family continues to express outrage over his treatment by Officer TJ Godbey. Goode's son, Bill Goode, feels a sense of injustice rooted in his father’s treatment during the fatal encounter.

He says 85% of cops have good intentions.

"But Godbey is one of those 15 percent; he's a thug with a badge," said Goode.

The Goode family believes that Officer Godbey used excessive force during the September 2021 incident, where William Goode, who suffered from dementia, allegedly drove recklessly and led officers on a low-speed pursuit.

The family claims Godbey's actions caused harm to their father, who they say was disoriented at the time of his arrest. Although an investigation cleared Godbey of any wrongdoing, they are adamant about holding him responsible.

“It’s hard to put a man like Godbey in jail because he’s got the badge to protect him," Bill Goode stated.

With fresh concern following another incident involving Godbey and a man with dementia at a Walmart last October, the Goode family traveled from Indiana to Danville to voice their frustrations.

“It brought the footage of my father to light, and we’re reliving it like it’s the first time,” Bill Goode remarked.

Community sentiment has echoed the family's concerns as Centre College student Mykal Vaughn observed the protests, during its developmental stages, and the incident’s ramifications.

“Although it may just be that one bad person out of the bunch, it still shines a bad light on Danville," Vaughn explained. "It makes it seem like a good place on the surface, but there’s stuff behind it. And that’s definitely not a picture that you want painted for the town.”

The Goode family is calling on local lawmakers in Danville to take action. Their demand is clear: they want Officer TJ Godbey dismissed from the force.

“Nobody’s above the law, not even the law,” Bill Goode affirmed.

