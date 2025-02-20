Family of Lexington woman killed after being struck by vehicle seeks community support for funeral costs

(LEX 18) — The family of Anna Gayhart, a 60-year-old woman who lost her life after being struck by a vehicle on Winchester Road, is reaching out to the Lexington community for support. A GoFundMe has been established to cover funeral expenses as her family copes with this heartbreaking loss.

Martie Gayhart, Anna's son, recalled the moment he received the devastating news from his younger brother. "I got a call that my mother had been hit by a car," he said.

The Fayette County Coroner says Anna was taken to UK Medical Center and later died from complications of her injuries.

Describing his mother, Martie reflected, "I know a lot of people probably say this about their mom, but she was the sweetest woman. She would have done anything she could for anybody, you know?"

The accident occurred on Feb. 14 when Anna was crossing the intersection of Loudon and Winchester Road near the Catholic Action Center. According to the Kentucky State Police's collision data, Lexington has seen 12 fatal pedestrian accidents and 115 reported injuries over the past year.

Many local business owners share the sentiment that action is needed to improve safety for pedestrians.

"I talked to a lot of the business owners down through here, and they all have the same opinion. Even if we all have to pitch in and do something about this, something has to be done," Martie noted.

Martie emphasized the love and connections his mother had within the community. "She was that type of friend, a friend you would love to have, you know?" he shared.

The GoFundMe campaign aims to alleviate the financial burden associated with funeral costs. Martie expressed gratitude for any assistance the community can provide. "If anybody out there has anything that could help, we would be very, very grateful," he said.

For those wishing to donate the link to the fundraise can be found here: Fundraiser by Brittany Hanson : Support Anna Gayhart's Proper Farewell

