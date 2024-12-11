Family planning groups report high demand for contraception

(LEX 18) — Family planning organizations like Planned Parenthood say they're seeing a surge in requests for contraception as concerns grow about the future of accessing it.

Rebecca Gibron, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky (PPGNHAIK), said clinics in Kentucky reported a surge in appointments for long-term contraception, like vasectomies and IUDs, in the days following the election.

"I think people are paying attention, and their awareness is very heightened. It's creating a lot anxiety in people that just want to make their own private health care decisions," Gibron said.

Similar surges in demand were reported following the reversal of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Now, some are concerned they might lose access to contraception and birth control methods.

"I think we are very concerned about the future of contraceptives," said Mimi Pickering with All Access EKY, a statewide initiative by Appalshop to improve access to reproductive health services.

All Access EKY helps people across the state find and access reproductive health information and contraception, even offering free emergency contraceptives.

Pickering said the number of requests they've received has almost been impossible to keep up with.

"We looked at the figures and think there are about 260,000 Kentucky women that live in what we call 'contraceptive deserts,' places where it's very difficult to get services," she said.

During President-elect Donald Trump's first term, restrictions limited Title X funding for family planning clinics across the country. Many fear that will happen again, preventing millions from accessing reproductive health care services.

Research from KFF found that 14 states currently have legal protections for the right to contraception. Kentucky is not one of them, and fears remain that it may become more difficult to access in the future.

But earlier this year, Trump revealed he has no plans to implement restrictions on contraception, writing on Truth Social in part, quote:

"I HAVE NEVER, AND WILL NEVER ADVOCATE IMPOSING RESTRICTIONS ON BIRTH CONTROL, or other contraceptives."

Looking to the future, All Access EKY plans to continue to work to improve education and access to contraception, hoping to expand its reach even further in the coming years.